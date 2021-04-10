Bremer Bank National Association Cuts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bremer Bank National Association decreased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFG. Argus increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.