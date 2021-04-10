Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 342.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $93.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.21. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.