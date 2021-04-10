Bremer Bank National Association Sells 1,399 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,481 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Halliburton by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,737 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 32,593 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 183.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,577,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $67,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,345 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,992,465 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $169,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,917 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HAL stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

