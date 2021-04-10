Bremer Bank National Association Sells 363 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bremer Bank National Association lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 363 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

