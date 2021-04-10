Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.74 and traded as high as $3.09. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 292,576 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.54% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

