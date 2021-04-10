Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bristol-Myers maintains momentum as multiple myeloma (MM) drug, Revlimid, and blood thinner drug, Eliquis, continue to deliver stellar performance on sustained demand. Eliquis is the leading oral anti-coagulant drug and the company continues to witness growth in both Eliquis brand and the market. Another MM drug, Pomalyst, has also boosted the top line on strong demand. The label expansion of Opdivo in lucrative indications of lung cancer should propel sales. Approval of new drugs like Inrebic, Reblozyl, Zeposia and Onureg further adds a new stream of revenues and diversifies the portfolio. The recent acquisitions are positive as well. However, the top line will be adversely impacted once Revlimid loses patent protection. The slowdown in Opdivo sales amid stiff competition is also a concern. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMY. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.07.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of -569.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average is $65.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

