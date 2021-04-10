British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,570.67 ($46.65).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,606 ($47.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of LON:BATS traded down GBX 72.50 ($0.95) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,786 ($36.40). 3,905,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,207,238. The stock has a market cap of £63.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,674.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,706.18. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 53.90 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In other news, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total transaction of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). Also, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total value of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Insiders acquired a total of 10,617 shares of company stock valued at $30,043,557 in the last 90 days.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

