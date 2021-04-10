Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Announce $2.47 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) will announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the highest is $2.89. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full year earnings of $9.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Advance Auto Parts.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP traded up $3.47 on Monday, hitting $183.97. The stock had a trading volume of 831,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,179. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.11. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $103.60 and a 1-year high of $187.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.