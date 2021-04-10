Brokerages Anticipate Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Centene reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Centene.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Centene by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Centene by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,661,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centene (CNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.