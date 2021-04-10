Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $3.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $359.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 949.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $17.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $18.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.72 billion to $16.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.83. 13,984,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,978,764. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 2.24.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.