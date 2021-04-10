Brokerages Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Eli Lilly and posted earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,611,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,687. The company has a market capitalization of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.69. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

