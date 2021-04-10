Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.14). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,891 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,073 over the last ninety days. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 243,470 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 31.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 82,548 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 75,666 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 247,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,685. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

