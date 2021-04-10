Brokerages Anticipate MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.50. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.83 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MXL shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 380,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,416. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $44.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.12.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,650,726.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 23,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $947,072.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,479.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,895 shares of company stock worth $4,032,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,691,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth about $25,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 526,848 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,532,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,543,000 after acquiring an additional 432,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the third quarter worth about $9,670,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.