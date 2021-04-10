Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the highest is $1.52 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Longbow Research raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of NetApp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $73.88. 1,704,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,417. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average is $59.73. NetApp has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

