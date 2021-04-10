Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. Truist lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $17,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $53.92.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.