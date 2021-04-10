Brokerages Anticipate SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to post ($0.83) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). SeaWorld Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SEAS. Truist lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock worth $341,617 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after buying an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,044,000 after buying an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $22,012,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $17,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $53.92.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

