Brokerages Anticipate Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.48. Yum China reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,408,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,081. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $579,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Yum China by 50.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Yum China by 571.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 60,608 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Yum China by 1,088.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

