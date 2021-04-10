Brokerages Expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Earnings of -$2.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.04). Expedia Group posted earnings of ($1.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to $2.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $8.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 22,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $1,366,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 22,883 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $2,526,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

