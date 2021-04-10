Brokerages Expect Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will post sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.10 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $65.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.71 million, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $69.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $84.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Cindy Tahl sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $2,514,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,414,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,308,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,339. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,372 shares of company stock worth $22,185,198. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,825,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,471,000 after buying an additional 301,687 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 778,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33.

Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

