Brokerages Expect L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.94 Per Share

Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the highest is $3.01. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.10 to $14.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.80.

LHX stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.12. 967,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.62. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $210.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after acquiring an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,912,000 after acquiring an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

