Brokerages Expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.26. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 451.50% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

PBYI stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 259,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 77.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 49,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

