Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.01 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce ($2.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.42). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.21) to ($6.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.27) to ($2.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

Shares of SAGE stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 285,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,685. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $98.39.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

