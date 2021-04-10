Brokerages Set Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Price Target at $1.63

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $625,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 553,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACST traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.54. 5,630,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,801,230. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

