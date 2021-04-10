Brokerages Set Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Price Target at $20.71

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.09. 759,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Allegheny Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

