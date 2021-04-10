Brokerages Set Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Target Price at $34.26

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.7% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 990,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 114.6% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.28.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

