Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target at $51.08

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Bank of America downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,427 shares of company stock worth $89,454 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,027,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,576,000 after buying an additional 428,098 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 389,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,655,000 after buying an additional 338,678 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.16. 1,234,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.75. bluebird bio has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $72.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

