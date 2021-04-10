Brokerages Set Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) PT at €61.31

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €61.31 ($72.13).

1COV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) on Monday, reaching €55.88 ($65.74). 952,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 12 month low of €27.45 ($32.29) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.