Brokerages Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Target Price at $10.19

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 300,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $478.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.74 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,436,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after buying an additional 155,239 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,772,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after buying an additional 63,720 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 951,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 26,860 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

