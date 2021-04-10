Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target at $40.90

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EIFZF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.13. 165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.40. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $33.16.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

