Brokerages Set Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Target Price at $60.55

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,301,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,593. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777 in the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Masco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after buying an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after buying an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.