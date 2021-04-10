Brokerages Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Price Target at $13.86

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.86.

NOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 24,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.53. 591,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,834. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $756.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.