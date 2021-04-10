Brokerages Set Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) PT at $65.83

Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.83.

BPOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.53. The stock had a trading volume of 269,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. Popular has a one year low of $31.33 and a one year high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $616.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Popular by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Popular by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Popular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Popular by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Popular by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

