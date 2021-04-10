Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT at $73.60

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,823. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

