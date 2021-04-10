Brokerages Set Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) PT at $25.70

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.70.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBIO opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.96. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $34.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

