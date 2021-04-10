Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Price Target at GBX 4,579

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,579 ($59.82).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Shares of LON ULVR traded down GBX 35 ($0.46) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,131 ($53.97). 2,696,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,563,722. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,953.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,347.90. The stock has a market cap of £108.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.56. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.49) per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.65%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

