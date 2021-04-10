Brokers Issue Forecasts for Principal Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $61.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average is $52.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,906 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,348 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

