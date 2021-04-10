Brokers Set Expectations for Integra Resources Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ITR. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pi Financial raised their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

ITR opened at C$3.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$204.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.32. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$1.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.90.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

