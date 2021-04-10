Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

BAM opened at $45.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $71.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,241.28 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 146,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,896 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,826,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,459,000 after acquiring an additional 135,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

