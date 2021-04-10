BTIG Research Boosts Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $20.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 62.72% from the stock’s current price.

COUR stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Coursera has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

In other Coursera news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

