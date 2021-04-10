BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

