BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $588,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,892,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,154. The stock has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

