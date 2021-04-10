BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,401 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,681,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,146,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 330.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

