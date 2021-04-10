BTR Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,531 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises 2.6% of BTR Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BTR Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $17,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $151.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.34. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $112.50 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.50 million. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.70.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

