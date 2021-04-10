BTR Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after buying an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,865,394 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $142,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,546 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,276,285 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $113,518,000 after acquiring an additional 995,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.56.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.77. 4,065,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,832,320. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.36.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.