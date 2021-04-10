BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

BTR Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after purchasing an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 477,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after buying an additional 120,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.98. 3,861,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,420. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $227.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

