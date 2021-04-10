Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report sales of $82.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.00 million. Cactus posted sales of $154.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full-year sales of $383.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $409.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $511.41 million, with estimates ranging from $450.16 million to $551.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.88 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHD. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other Cactus news, Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,069,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,099.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,616,399 shares of company stock valued at $232,705,589. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,202,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,864,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHD stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,268. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Cactus has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $39.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

