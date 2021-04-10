CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$37.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.38.

CAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CAE traded up C$1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$39.07. The company had a trading volume of 668,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,474. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,001.79. CAE has a 1 year low of C$18.05 and a 1 year high of C$39.44.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$840.50 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

