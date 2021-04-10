Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.95 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will announce sales of $54.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.90 million. Camtek reported sales of $30.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year sales of $205.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $220.20 million, with estimates ranging from $217.40 million to $223.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $48.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.73. The company had a trading volume of 104,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,796. Camtek has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $22.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.