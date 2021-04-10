Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $3,151,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,164,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 799.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Truist upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.85.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

