Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,988 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,597,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317,110 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at $102,777,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,663,000 after purchasing an additional 83,261 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $42.05 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOG. Northcoast Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.29.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.