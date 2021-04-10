Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $797,000 Investment in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 324,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 260,943 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gerdau by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $5.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. Gerdau S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

